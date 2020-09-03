뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Talks About Receiving Text Messages from TAEMIN that Make Him Emotional
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Talks About Receiving Text Messages from TAEMIN that Make Him Emotional

[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Talks About Receiving Text Messages from TAEMIN that Make Him Emotional

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.03 14:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Talks About Receiving Text Messages from TAEMIN that Make Him Emotional
ONEW of K-pop boy group SHINee talked about receiving text messages from his fellow member TAEMIN that made him feel heartbroken. 

On September 2, ONEW chatted with fans via SHINee's online fan community. 
ONEWAt one point during the chat, ONEW mentioned the members of SHINee. 

ONEW said, "I really miss KEY. Oh, you know what? TAEMIN has been extra nice to me these days." 

He went on, "He frequently texts me first; he must be feeling quite lonely. I should take better care of him. It honestly hurts me seeing him like that." 

He continued, "TAEMIN's my youngest brother, you know. He always feels young to me. So young." 

He laughingly added, "The funny thing is though, my senior in the military who told me off often was younger than TAEMIN. Man, can you believe that?" 
ONEWMany fans could not stop laughing at ONEW's remark, but they were also sad to hear that TAEMIN is perhaps feeling too lonely at the moment. 

(Credit= SHINee World Official Fan Club Mobile Application, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.