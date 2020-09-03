뉴스
[SBS Star] Big Hit Labels Reveal Contract Expiration Dates for BTS, TXT & More
Published 2020.09.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Labels Reveal Contract Expiration Dates for BTS, TXT & More
The list of contact expiration dates for Big Hit Entertainment, Source Music, and PLEDIS Entertainment's artists were shared online.

Recently, a list of artists from the three agencies, known as Big Hit Labels, and their contract expiration dates were officially announced.

The list was revealed as Big Hit Entertainment submitted a securities registration statement with the Financial Services Commission on September 2 with an aim to go public on the KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index) market by October.
Big Hit Labels Reveal Contract Expiration Dates for BTS, TXT & MoreAccording to the list, the earliest contract expiration is in 2021 for the girl group GFRIEND (Source Music), followed by NU'EST (PLEDIS Entertainment) and SEVENTEEN (PLEDIS Entertainment) in 2022.
Big Hit Labels Reveal Contract Expiration Dates for BTS, TXT & More Big Hit Labels Reveal Contract Expiration Dates for BTS, TXT & MoreThe contract expiration dates for Big Hit Entertainment's two boy groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, are 2024 and 2026, respectively.
Big Hit Labels Reveal Contract Expiration Dates for BTS, TXT & MoreSince this is the first time for fans to see the groups' official date of contract expiration, they commented, "So BTS' new contract will end in 2024. I thought the members signed their seven-year contract again.", "I hope they can stay together forever.", "GFRIEND in 2021? That's literally next year!", "I just wish all the groups members to do what they really want to do.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Labels)

(SBS Star) 
