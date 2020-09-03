뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former U-KISS AJ Shares His Fellow Members Irrationally Blocked His Path & Future
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former U-KISS AJ Shares His Fellow Members Irrationally Blocked His Path & Future

[SBS Star] Former U-KISS AJ Shares His Fellow Members Irrationally Blocked His Path & Future

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.03 11:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former U-KISS AJ Shares His Fellow Members Irrationally Blocked His Path & Future
K-pop boy group U-KISS' former member AJ revealed his fellow members kept him from doing things he wanted to do.

On August 31, AJ spent time answering fans' questions on Instagram.

One of the questions that he was asked was, "Have you talked to the guys of U-KISS?"

To the question, AJ answered, "Do you talk to people who have irrationally blocked your path and future?"
AJSoon after that, AJ explained his response as fans asked him if he could give them more details.

AJ began by saying, "It'll be the first and last explanation of the truth which I have painfully kept silent for years."

He said, "I believe that trust is a very important issue between an employee and company. If an employee of a company has worked for over a decade but his hard work has been neglected, and if he has realized that his and company's will was no longer the same, it gives him no choice but to leave."
AJHe continued, "I also believe that one's dream is priceless and one's future should be respected. It's his life, not others'. Then, I'd like to ask what this powerless employee was supposed to do when his co-workers irrationally kept him from doing anything for the rest of his contract even when the employee apologized for resigning and asked for generosity with courtesy?"
AJHe went on, "The employee had no option but to wait and keep silent to minimize the pain of the others because speaking the truth is not always the best policy."

Lastly, he added, "So, I'd appreciate it if you could refrain from commenting on the group. For those who were hurt by the decision to leave and those who were hurt by the misunderstanding, I'm truly sorry. It wasn't easy for me to speak the truth."
AJAJ made debut as a member of Paran in 2005, then joined U-KISS in 2011 following Paran's disbandment.

Then, AJ left U-KISS after his contract expiration, and has been building his musical career as a soloist since.

(Credit= 'rlatldbs_' Instagram, 'ukiss' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.