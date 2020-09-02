뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Hypes Up Her Fans with a Surprise Teaser for Her New Music
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Hypes Up Her Fans with a Surprise Teaser for Her New Music

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Hypes Up Her Fans with a Surprise Teaser for Her New Music

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.02
K-pop artist CL is gearing up for her comeback in the music industry. 

On September 2, CL dropped a music teaser on her YouTube channel. 
CLIn the teaser, CL wears a unique style of outfits and dances freely to an upbeat song. 

Then her catchphrase, "I go by the name of, you already know." comes out at the end. 
CLCL has been sharing lots of photos and videos of her working on new music recently, and many fans have been looking forward to it. 

This surprise teaser seemed to tell that her music is coming soon, and fans are overly excited about it right now. 

They left comments such as, "Queen CL is back!", "Ohhh I cannot be more excited!", "Oh my! What is this? When is it going to come out, unnie?!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'CL Official Channel' YouTube, 'chaelincl' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
