[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says Her Recent Divorce Has No Impact in Her Life

Actress Koo Hye Sun shared her thoughts on her recent divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.On September 2, Koo Hye Sun sat down for a press interview to promote her new album 'Breathe 3'.Regarding the album that is set to be released on September 12, Koo Hye Sun said, "I hope this music will comfort everyone who has been undergoing a hard time these days."The actress shared how busy she was to release the album while preparing for her exhibition that is set to be opened in 2021 at the same time.During the interview, Koo Hye Sun was also asked about how she feels after her divorce.To this, Koo Hye Sun said, "I have realized that it's not an important thing for me. It's not an important matter that has an impact in my current life. I'm just living my life fully to be a better person in the future."Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot in May 2016, but they decided to go separate ways and announced their divorce in July this year.(Credit= MIMI Entertainment)(SBS Star)