[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Share How They Feel About Reaching the Summit of Billboard Hot 100

K-pop boy group BTS' members RM and J-HOPE shared their feelings about the group's new song topping Billboard Hot 100.On September 1, BTS' latest track 'Dynamite' made debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time as the Korean act.Regarding this unbelievable achievement, the members of BTS shared their feelings at an online press conference on September 2.RM said, "I have never thought a moment where I share my feelings about topping Billboard Hot 100 would ever come."He continued, "I was asleep when the news broke. I heard it as soon as I woke up the next day. It took me back to the time when we used to practice together and have a talk while recording years ago."He added, "I feel like my contribution to this is only very tiny. It's the work of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), music producers and our staff, so I'm just going to calmly continue what I have to do."Then, J-HOPE commented, "Yeah, I traveled back in time as well. Seven years ago, we worked so hard to survive in this competitive K-pop world."He went on, "I'm really thankful to my fellow members. Even if I repeatedly tell them 'Thank you' a thousand times, it wouldn't be enough."He continued with teary eyes, "They are one of the reasons why I live. They are that precious to me. Thank you for those seven years together, and let's spend the rest of our lives with each other. I love you!"Immediately after the rest of the guys heard J-HOPE's words, they all responded to him with a big "I love you, too!"(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'billboardcharts' Twitter)(SBS Star)