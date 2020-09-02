뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Share How They Feel About Reaching the Summit of Billboard Hot 100
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Share How They Feel About Reaching the Summit of Billboard Hot 100

[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Share How They Feel About Reaching the Summit of Billboard Hot 100

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.02 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Share How They Feel About Reaching the Summit of Billboard Hot 100
K-pop boy group BTS' members RM and J-HOPE shared their feelings about the group's new song topping Billboard Hot 100. 

On September 1, BTS' latest track 'Dynamite' made debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time as the Korean act.
BTSRegarding this unbelievable achievement, the members of BTS shared their feelings at an online press conference on September 2. 

RM said, "I have never thought a moment where I share my feelings about topping Billboard Hot 100 would ever come." 

He continued, "I was asleep when the news broke. I heard it as soon as I woke up the next day. It took me back to the time when we used to practice together and have a talk while recording years ago." 

He added, "I feel like my contribution to this is only very tiny. It's the work of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), music producers and our staff, so I'm just going to calmly continue what I have to do."  
BTSThen, J-HOPE commented, "Yeah, I traveled back in time as well. Seven years ago, we worked so hard to survive in this competitive K-pop world." 

He went on, "I'm really thankful to my fellow members. Even if I repeatedly tell them 'Thank you' a thousand times, it wouldn't be enough." 

He continued with teary eyes, "They are one of the reasons why I live. They are that precious to me. Thank you for those seven years together, and let's spend the rest of our lives with each other. I love you!" 

Immediately after the rest of the guys heard J-HOPE's words, they all responded to him with a big "I love you, too!"
BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'billboardcharts' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.