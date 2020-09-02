[SBS Star] 'The School Nurse Files' Unveils Nam Joo Hyuk's First Still Images

The first publicity stills of actor Nam Joo Hyuk in 'The School Nurse Flies' are raising anticipation towards the upcoming Netflix series.On September 1, Netflix released the still images of Nam Joo Hyuk from his upcoming Netflix original series 'The School Nurse Flies'.In the drama, Nam Joo Hyuk takes on the role of 'Hong In-pyo', a high school classical Chinese teacher and the grandson of the school's founder.He may seem aloof and shy, but he is actually a man with full of curiosity and good personality.After he found out that he has an extraordinary energy, he teams up with the school's nurse 'Ahn Eun-young' (played by actress Jung Yumi) to chase ghosts.When asked about why he chose to star in this series, Nam Joo Hyuk said, "It's such a refreshing topic, and I became curious about the 'jellies' (ghosts)."The actor explained, "Hong In-pyo is like a 'healer' who always re-energizes Ahn Eun-young. He may look indifferent on the outside, but he is actually full of curiosity."Meanwhile, 'The School Nurse Flies' is set to premiere on September 25 via Netflix.(Credit= Netflix)(SBS Star)