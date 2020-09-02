[SBS Star] Kim Ji Suk Shares What Lee Joon Gi's Obsession Was When He Was in the Military

군대에서 이준기 별명 로봇청소기

이준기가 지나가면 모든 게 각이 잡힌다

선임들이 뭘 마시고 있으면 옆에서 기다린다 <버리려고>



진짜 존나좋아.. 청결한 남자

Actor Kim Ji Suk shared what actor Lee Joon Gi was obsessed about when they were in the military together.Recently, one past video of Kim Ji Suk and Lee Joon Gi started going around online.The video showed Kim Ji Suk talking about Lee Joon Gi on a television show.Kim Ji Suk said, "Do you guys know what Lee Joon Gi's nickname was when he was in the military? Everyone called him a robotic vacuum cleaner."When asked why, Kim Ji Suk explained, "He always liked everything to be super organized. Wherever he walked past, it became neat. If you ever opened his locker, you would be surprised; it is so clean and organized."He continued, "Lee Joon Gi goes as far as this; when his seniors are drinking a cup of drink, he would wait for him to finish so that he can clean it up. It's like he is obsessed with cleaning and organizing."Then, entertainer Boom laughingly added, "That's one downside of Lee Joon Gi; he enjoys throwing things away too much. He throws away everything."Lee Joon Gi then commented, "If you opened a drink, then you should drink all of it on the spot. Sometimes, they don't and that's a serious issue right there."He laughed at his own words for a bit, then went on, "I'm not obsessed with cleaning and organizing. I just thought some seniors of mine were not as clean and neat as how they look and behave. If you get what I mean..."(Credit= KFN)(SBS Star)