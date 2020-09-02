뉴스
[SBS Star] Will BTS' Enlistment Be Delayed as Military Service Act is Under Discussion for a Revision?
Published 2020.09.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Will BTS Enlistment Be Delayed as Military Service Act is Under Discussion for a Revision?
The members of K-pop boy group BTS might be permitted to delay their military enlistment as a revision of the Military Service Act is still under discussion.

According to reports on September 1, it has been confirmed that the government and the ruling party have recently completed consultations on the issue, and are planning to officially propose a revision to the current Military Service Act in the form of legislation by lawmakers within this week.

The Act is reportedly being revised to include popular culture artists with exceptional cultural/economic contributions in the list of individuals who qualify for the postponement of enlistment.
BTSIn specific, they plan to include "individuals who have given the outstanding influence to contribute to the betterment of the nation in the field of culture and arts, recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism" to be permitted to postpone their mandatory military service.

The ruling Democratic Party's Jeon Yong-gi, however, firmly stated that the revision only allows a postponement, not an entire exemption of the service.
BTSIf the legislation and enforcement ordinance are passed, K-pop artist who pass the screening will also be allowed to delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

With BTS topping Billboard's Hot 100 for the first time in K-pop history with the group's latest release 'Dynamite', many are wondering if BTS' enlistment will also subject to be delayed.
BTSCurrently, BTS' oldest member and a 1992-year-born JIN must enlist in the military by the end of this year.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
