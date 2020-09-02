[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gives All His Advertisers a Special Gift Before His Military Enlistment

Actor Park Bo Gum once again showed an angelic side of himself.On August 31, several advertisers of Park Bo Gum expressed gratitude to the actor through Instagram.They all stated that they received a specially-made cake and handwritten letter from Park Bo Gum.On this massive cake, there were little hearts surrounding the writing which said, "Thank you. Bless you."In the letter, Park Bo Gum wrote, "It was such an honor to be modeling for your brand. I enjoyed every moment of filming with you."He continued, "I honestly would like to thank you for everything. God bless you and your family."The advertisers shared their gratitude in their post, and wrote how amazing of a person Park Bo Gum was while they were working together as well.They said that Park Bo Gum was always so polite and friendly, and also very kind.Park Bo Gum is planned to fulfill his national mandatory military duty as a member of the military band in the Navy.The actor began his military service on August 31, and is expected to complete it in the end of April 2022.(Credit= Blossom Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)