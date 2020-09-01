뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Talks About the Time When His Friend Gave Him a Hard Time Out of Jealousy
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.01
K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared that his friend once gave him a hard time out of jealousy.

Recently, one of V's past live broadcasts came under the limelight among young students.

The video was of V talking about one friend when he was in elementary school.

According to V, the friend was better at everything than he was; including studying and sports, which V himself was not very special at.
VV said, "At first, we were really good friends, but then he kind of started to look down on me, because I wasn't very good at what he was good at."

He went on, "One day on his birthday, I was invited to his birthday party. He told me what gift he wanted, and I bought that for him. It turned out he didn't give me the address to the venue, but gave everybody else the address though."
VV continued, "I didn't have a phone at that time, so I wandered about the street for like three hours. Then, I used a phone box, and somehow managed to reach my friend, and he told me where to go."

He went on, "I went there, and gave him the gift. Right after that, I just told him, "It's late, so I should probably head home. As I was coming back home, I cried my eyes out. It was upsetting."
VHe added, "Later, I heard that the reason why he did that to me was he was jealous of me getting along with peers so well. He sincerely apologized to me in the end, but we did feel awkward with each other afterwards."

Lastly, the K-pop star said, "I actually met that friend when I visited my hometown after I made debut. I went to McDonald's to get some fries, and he happened to be there. We went for a cup of coffee together. We're all good now."
V(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
