[SBS Star] "I Almost Feel Like I Have Lost My Job" Taeyeon Shares How She Feels About the COVID-19 Pandemic
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.01
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Almost Feel Like I Have Lost My Job" Taeyeon Shares How She Feels About the COVID-19 Pandemic
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her. 

On August 28, Taeyeon went live on Instagram for about an hour. 
TaeyeonAt one point during the live broadcast, Taeyeon talked about the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Taeyeon said, "I feel like everyone's feeling quite blue these days due to the fact that they are obligated to stay home for so long and stuff." 

She continued, "I'm also feeling sad because there aren't many opportunities nowadays for me to see you guys. You may think that I'm doing okay, since I'm such a homebody." 
TaeyeonShe went on, "I'm a singer before a homebody. Singing and performing is what I do for a living, and I really miss doing that. It's what I desperately want to do right now." 

Lastly, the K-pop star added, "The COVID-19 situation gets better, then worse so quickly, you know. Not only me, but a lot of others probably feel the same way as me; emptiness. I almost feel like I've lost my job. It honestly is heartbreaking, and makes me tear up." 
 

Recently, South Korea has been seeing a sharp rise of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, especially in the metropolitan area. 

(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
