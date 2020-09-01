뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Gives Her Husband a Death Stare After Discovering He Searched NAYEON on His Phone
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.01
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri gave her husband singer Lee Sang-soon a death stare after discovering he searched NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE on his phone. 

On August 31, Kakao M's reality show 'FACE ID' shared a preview of its upcoming episode featuring Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon. 
Lee Hyo-riIn the preview, Lee Hyo-ri was seen going through Lee Sang-soon's phone. 

While looking through Lee Sang-soon's search history on one application, Lee Hyo-ri's face started turning cold. 

As Lee Hyo-ri looked at Lee Sang-soon with somewhat furious eyes, Lee Sang-soon sweated and asked, "Is there something wrong?" 
Lee Hyo-riLee Hyo-ri said, "Why did you search SOYOU? Why did you search NAYEON? Why is NAYEON's watermelon performance recommended to you?" 

Lee Sang-soon quietly responded without being able to make eye contact with Lee Hyo-ri, "I've never searched them..." 
Lee Hyo-riUnder this preview, many left comments such as, "That's a nerve-racking moment for all husbands out there.", "I laughed so much! Lee Hyo-ri is my wife, and Lee Sang-soon is totally me!", "I can't wait to watch this episode!" and so on. 

(Credit= Kakao M FACE ID, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
