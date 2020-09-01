뉴스
[SBS Star] JIMIN Expresses the Deepest Gratitude to ARMY After 'Dynamite' Tops Billboard Hot 100
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.01
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Expresses the Deepest Gratitude to ARMY After Dynamite Tops Billboard Hot 100
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN showed his deepest gratitude to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) after discovering the group's latest song 'Dynamite' topped Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On September 1, it was revealed that 'Dynamite' made historic No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100.

On this day, BTS became the first Korean act to achieve No. 1 on the chart.

The highest-charting Korean act on the Hot 100 so far was soloist PSY with his 2012 global mega-hit track 'Gangnam Style', which peaked at the No. 2 spot.
BillboardFollowing the news, JIMIN took to the group's Twitter to share his feelings.

JIMIN said, "I've been saying to this SUGA earlier as well, but I'm so thankful. Thank you, thank you. I'm sorry, ARMY. I'm too overwhelmed that I don't know what to say. I can't stop crying."

He continued, "It honestly doesn't feel real. I'm struggling to fall asleep right now."
JIMINThe K-pop star went on, "I'm still very stunned, but let me just say that this is something that you have achieved, ARMY. You are the ones who should be congratulated, and should be celebrating the news."

Lastly, he added, "I hope you are all feeling as happy as how big the prize is. You've earned it, ARMY."
JIMINReleased on August 21, 'Dynamite' is a disco-pop song that BTS sang all in English for the very first time.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'billboardcharts' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
