[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Saves a Life at a Restaurant

Singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong helped save a life at one restaurant in Jeju Island.On August 31, news outlet KBS shared a report on Kim Hyun Joong.The report stated that Kim Hyun Joong recently visited a restaurant in Jeju Island where he saw the head chef collapse.As soon as Kim Hyun Joong saw this happen, he performed first aid with no hesitation.He cleared the airway, then continuously rubbed the chef's chest and stomach.Fortunately, the chef slowly regained consciousness, then was soon taken to the emergency room when the paramedics arrived.Soon after the release of the report, Kim Hyun Joong's management agency confirmed the news and commented, "He only did what he had to do."Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Joong is planned to hold an online concert on October 3.(Credit= 'hyunjoong860606' Instagram)(SBS Star)