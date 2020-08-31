[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Shares an Interesting Way How SuperM Members Became Close to Each Other

K-pop boy group SuperM's leader BAEKHYUN shared how the members became close to each other.
On August 29 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', SuperM made a guest appearance.
During the talk, BAEKHYUN revealed that they all used to feel slightly awkward with each other when they were first put together as a group.
BAEKHYUN said, "There is nothing hard about leading this group. All of them are younger than I am, so they listen to me very well."
He continued, "At first though, we felt quite awkward with one another. So, I thought of a way how EXO members became close; taking a group shower."
KAI commented, "I'm used to taking a shower with BAEKHYUN, because I've done it many times. But these guys felt uncomfortable about it."
TAEMIN said, "Yeah, I stepped back a little when BAEKHYUN brought that up. I was ready to show mine, but I wasn't prepared enough to see the other guys' bodies."
Then, TEN and LUCAS said, "We recently had our group shower. It certainly felt awkward at first, but it was pretty fine after a while."
Meanwhile, SuperM dropped a new single '100' on August 14.
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)