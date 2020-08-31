[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Shares an Interesting Way How SuperM Members Became Close to Each Other

K-pop boy group SuperM's leader BAEKHYUN shared how the members became close to each other.On August 29 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', SuperM made a guest appearance.During the talk, BAEKHYUN revealed that they all used to feel slightly awkward with each other when they were first put together as a group.BAEKHYUN said, "There is nothing hard about leading this group. All of them are younger than I am, so they listen to me very well."He continued, "At first though, we felt quite awkward with one another. So, I thought of a way how EXO members became close; taking a group shower."KAI commented, "I'm used to taking a shower with BAEKHYUN, because I've done it many times. But these guys felt uncomfortable about it."TAEMIN said, "Yeah, I stepped back a little when BAEKHYUN brought that up. I was ready to show mine, but I wasn't prepared enough to see the other guys' bodies."Then, TEN and LUCAS said, "We recently had our group shower. It certainly felt awkward at first, but it was pretty fine after a while."Meanwhile, SuperM dropped a new single '100' on August 14.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)