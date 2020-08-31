[SBS Star] IU Donates Cooling Vests to Help COVID-19 Frontline Nurses

Singer/actress IU has made another generous donation to help frontline nurses fighting COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korean Nurses Association on August 31, IU recently donated approximately 4,600 cooling vests that valued at around 100 million won (approximately 84,400 dollars) through the Community Chest of Korea.The organization stated that the vests will be sent to various COVID-19 testing stations and medical facilities to help nurses who are getting overheated in the protective gear they wear in the scorching weather.This is not the first time for IU to make meaningful donations to help support healthcare workers and people in need during the ongoing pandemic.Back in February, the singer donated 200 million won (approximately 168,800 dollars) to help underprivilaged citizens from future infection.(Credit= Korean Nurses Association, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)