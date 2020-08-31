뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Donates Cooling Vests to Help COVID-19 Frontline Nurses
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Donates Cooling Vests to Help COVID-19 Frontline Nurses

[SBS Star] IU Donates Cooling Vests to Help COVID-19 Frontline Nurses

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.31 16:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Donates Cooling Vests to Help COVID-19 Frontline Nurses
Singer/actress IU has made another generous donation to help frontline nurses fighting COVID-19 pandemic.
[스브스타] 아이유 또 '기부'…간호사 위해 1억 상당 아이스조끼 기증According to the Korean Nurses Association on August 31, IU recently donated approximately 4,600 cooling vests that valued at around 100 million won (approximately 84,400 dollars) through the Community Chest of Korea.

The organization stated that the vests will be sent to various COVID-19 testing stations and medical facilities to help nurses who are getting overheated in the protective gear they wear in the scorching weather.
IUThis is not the first time for IU to make meaningful donations to help support healthcare workers and people in need during the ongoing pandemic.

Back in February, the singer donated 200 million won (approximately 168,800 dollars) to help underprivilaged citizens from future infection.
IU(Credit= Korean Nurses Association, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.