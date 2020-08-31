뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Gets Hilariously Angry at a Person Who Tried to Sell His Album
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Gets Hilariously Angry at a Person Who Tried to Sell His Album

[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Gets Hilariously Angry at a Person Who Tried to Sell His Album

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.31 15:21
K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee hilariously told a person off who was trying to see his former group ZE:A's album. 

On August 28, one YouTube channel shared a video of Hwang Kwang Hee. 
Hwang Kwang HeeThe video showed Hwang Kwang Hee browsing through a second-hand market mobile application. 

While doing so, he happened to come across one seller who was selling ZE:A's album. 

Hwang Kwang Hee contacted the seller right away, and they decided to meet up with each other. 
Hwang Kwang HeeAs soon as they met, Hwang Kwang Hee shouted at the seller, "Why are you trying to sell this?! If you aren't going to listen to it, you can use it as a potholder!" 

Then, Hwang Kwang Hee tried to up the price by 10 times, explaining that it is worth more. 

This funny response of Hwang Kwang Hee made a lot of people laugh.  
 

(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
