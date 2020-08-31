[SBS Star] BTS Wins Big at 'MTV VMAs' & Performs 'Dynamite' for the First Time

K-pop boy group BTS took four awards at '2020 MTV Video Music Awards'.On this year's awards ceremony held on August 30 (local time), BTS won in the categories of Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop, and Best Choreography with 'ON'.BTS became the first Asian singer/group to win in the Best Pop category, one of the most competitive category of the 'MTV Video Music Awards'.It is also the group's second consecutive year winning both Best Group and Best K-pop, both of which were newly-added categories last year.On this day, BTS also presented the first television performance of the group's latest single 'Dynamite'.Since the actual ceremony took place in New York City without an in-person audience and performances due to the spread of COVID-19, the seven members of BTS performed in front of backdrops of key landmarks of the city.You can watch BTS' 'Dynamite' performance in the video below:(Credit= 'MTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)