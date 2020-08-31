[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About Meeting His Idol Hyun Bin

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop shared what it was like to meet his idol actor Hyun Bin.On August 29, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN shared their interview with Ahn Hyo Seop.During the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop talked about attending an annual awards ceremony 'Baeksang Arts Awards' recently.Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I've been a huge fan of Hyun Bin since I was little. At 'Baeksang Arts Awards', he sat right behind me. I was unbelievably nervous!"He continued, "I really wanted to say hi to him, but since we were sitting two meters apart from each other due to social distancing, it felt too far to do that."He went on, "I also felt like I might bother him if I suddenly start talking to him. He's just too much of a superstar to me."The actor added with a smile, "At the end of the ceremony though, I managed to get up the nerve to say hi to him."Ahn Hyo Seop made debut with MBC's drama 'Splash Splash Love' in 2015, and has been successfully building his acting career in the industry since.(Credit= SBS funE, 'imhyoseop' Instagram)(SBS Star)