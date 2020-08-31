뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About Meeting His Idol Hyun Bin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About Meeting His Idol Hyun Bin

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About Meeting His Idol Hyun Bin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.31 11:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About Meeting His Idol Hyun Bin
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop shared what it was like to meet his idol actor Hyun Bin. 

On August 29, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN shared their interview with Ahn Hyo Seop. 
Ahn Hyo SeopDuring the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop talked about attending an annual awards ceremony 'Baeksang Arts Awards' recently. 

Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I've been a huge fan of Hyun Bin since I was little. At 'Baeksang Arts Awards', he sat right behind me. I was unbelievably nervous!" 

He continued, "I really wanted to say hi to him, but since we were sitting two meters apart from each other due to social distancing, it felt too far to do that." 
Ahn Hyo SeopHe went on, "I also felt like I might bother him if I suddenly start talking to him. He's just too much of a superstar to me." 

The actor added with a smile, "At the end of the ceremony though, I managed to get up the nerve to say hi to him." 
Ahn Hyo SeopAhn Hyo Seop made debut with MBC's drama 'Splash Splash Love' in 2015, and has been successfully building his acting career in the industry since. 

(Credit= SBS funE, 'imhyoseop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.