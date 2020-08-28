[SBS Star] Mariah Carey Likes BTS JIMIN's Video Where He Talks About Her Song

Remember when @BTS_twt Jimin recommended on his livestream with 3M partecipants @MariahCarey ‘s song #Beautiful saying how this song is timeless? We love a lamb ! pic.twitter.com/zxAGZPHAzd — carey | MARIAH COLLAB WITH BTS (@wildfvire) August 25, 2020

American singer Mariah Carey was recently spotted liking one of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's videos.On August 26, JIMIN's fan posted a video of JIMIN during his past live broadcast.During the live broadcast, JIMIN plays Mariah Carey's song 'Beautiful' and says, "This song suddenly just came across my mind."In the caption, the fan wrote, "Remember when JIMIN recommended Mariah Carey's 'Beautiful' during his live where over 3 million people were watching?"The fan continued, "JIMIN said the song was timeless. We love Lambs (the nickname of Mariah Carey's fandom)!"Not long after the video was shared, Mariah Carey surprisingly clicked the 'like' button of this post.It may simply be because the video contained her song, but whatever the case is, fans are all hyped up about it.They commented, "Please tell us you are a fan of JIMIN like us!", "You are welcome to join our fandom at any time you like!", "We will be patiently waiting for collaboration." and so on.Meanwhile, BTS dropped the group's first English-only song 'Dynamite' on August 24.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'mariahcarey' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)