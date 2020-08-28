뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Mariah Carey Likes BTS JIMIN's Video Where He Talks About Her Song
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Mariah Carey Likes BTS JIMIN's Video Where He Talks About Her Song

[SBS Star] Mariah Carey Likes BTS JIMIN's Video Where He Talks About Her Song

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.28 18:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Mariah Carey Likes BTS JIMINs Video Where He Talks About Her Song
American singer Mariah Carey was recently spotted liking one of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's videos.

On August 26, JIMIN's fan posted a video of JIMIN during his past live broadcast.

During the live broadcast, JIMIN plays Mariah Carey's song 'Beautiful' and says, "This song suddenly just came across my mind."

In the caption, the fan wrote, "Remember when JIMIN recommended Mariah Carey's 'Beautiful' during his live where over 3 million people were watching?"

The fan continued, "JIMIN said the song was timeless. We love Lambs (the nickname of Mariah Carey's fandom)!"
 
Not long after the video was shared, Mariah Carey surprisingly clicked the 'like' button of this post.

It may simply be because the video contained her song, but whatever the case is, fans are all hyped up about it.

They commented, "Please tell us you are a fan of JIMIN like us!", "You are welcome to join our fandom at any time you like!", "We will be patiently waiting for collaboration." and so on.
Mariah Carey and JIMINMeanwhile, BTS dropped the group's first English-only song 'Dynamite' on August 24.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'mariahcarey' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.