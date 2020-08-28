[SBS Star] Fans Express Concerns Over BAEKHYUN's Health

Fans of K-pop boy group EXO/SuperM's member BAEKHYUN are expressing concerns over his health as he was spotted looking exhausted in a recent live broadcast.On August 27, the members of SM Entertainment's project group SuperM held a live broadcast to promote the group's new album 'Super One'.During the live broadcast held in the corner of their practice room, the members revealed that they had gathered to practice for their new title track.While fans were happy to be able to interact with the members, some have spotted that BAEKHYUN was apparently not in his best condition.BAEKHYUN barely opened his eyes and even lay down on a sofa, mumbling, "I'm so so sleepy right now."Throughout the live broadcast, BAEKHYUN seemed exhausted although he tried his best to deliver his bright energy to viewers as always.Upon watching the live broadcast, fans expressed anger over SM Entertainment for not allowing BAEKHYUN to take some good rest.They even trended a hashtag '#SuperMDisbandParty', commenting, "Prioritize your artists' health before anything else, like seriously.", "They need a good rest they deserve.", "For all SuperM members, but especially for BAEKHYUN, 2020 is the busiest year for sure.", and many more.(Credit= 'SuperM' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)