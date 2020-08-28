뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona·Hyun Bin·Yoo Hai Jin·Daniel Henney to Meet for 'Confidential Assignment 2'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoona·Hyun Bin·Yoo Hai Jin·Daniel Henney to Meet for 'Confidential Assignment 2'?

[SBS Star] Yoona·Hyun Bin·Yoo Hai Jin·Daniel Henney to Meet for 'Confidential Assignment 2'?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.28 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona·Hyun Bin·Yoo Hai Jin·Daniel Henney to Meet for Confidential Assignment 2?
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, actors Hyun Bin, Yoo Hai Jin and Daniel Henney may be working together in a new movie.

Recently, the production team of 2016's mega-hit film 'Confidential Assignment' revealed that they are working on the second sequel of the film.
The cast of 'Confidential Assignment 2'Following that, Yoona, Hyun Bin, Yoo Hai Jin, the featured cast in the first sequel, were revealed to be in talks to join them.

This time, Daniel Henney has also reportedly been offered a role in the movie.
The cast of 'Confidential Assignment 2''Confidential Assignment' is about an elite North Korean agent 'Lim Chul-ryeong' (Hyun Bin) going to Seoul to investigate a case.

There, he joins forces with a South Korean detective 'Kang Jin-tae' (Yoo Hai Jin), who's been given an alternate mission.

In the film, Yoona played the role of Kang Jin-tae's sister-in-law who falls in love with Lim Chul-ryeong  at first sight.
The cast of 'Confidential Assignment 2'In January 2016 when 'Confidential Assignment' hit theaters, it attracted over 7.8 million moviegoers.

Many are looking forward to watching the second sequel of 'Confidential Assignment' with this amazing cast.

(Credit= SBS funE, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.