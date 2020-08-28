[SBS Star] Yoona·Hyun Bin·Yoo Hai Jin·Daniel Henney to Meet for 'Confidential Assignment 2'?

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, actors Hyun Bin, Yoo Hai Jin and Daniel Henney may be working together in a new movie.Recently, the production team of 2016's mega-hit film 'Confidential Assignment' revealed that they are working on the second sequel of the film.Following that, Yoona, Hyun Bin, Yoo Hai Jin, the featured cast in the first sequel, were revealed to be in talks to join them.This time, Daniel Henney has also reportedly been offered a role in the movie.'Confidential Assignment' is about an elite North Korean agent 'Lim Chul-ryeong' (Hyun Bin) going to Seoul to investigate a case.There, he joins forces with a South Korean detective 'Kang Jin-tae' (Yoo Hai Jin), who's been given an alternate mission.In the film, Yoona played the role of Kang Jin-tae's sister-in-law who falls in love with Lim Chul-ryeong at first sight.In January 2016 when 'Confidential Assignment' hit theaters, it attracted over 7.8 million moviegoers.Many are looking forward to watching the second sequel of 'Confidential Assignment' with this amazing cast.(Credit= SBS funE, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)