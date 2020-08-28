뉴스
[SBS Star] SUNMI Impresses Chef Baek Jong-won with What Kind of Food She Can Cook
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.28 15:53
K-pop artist SUNMI amazed chef Baek Jong-won with the sort of food she can cook.

On August 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Delicious Rendezvous', SUNMI joined the cast as a special guest.
SUNMIWhile on the way to the next destination with the cast, SUNMI said, "I really admire you, Jong-won. I'm your huge fan. I love everything about you!"

Then, HeeChul said to SUNMI, "You enjoy cooking, right? I heard that you make guacamole and salsa yourself."

Baek Jong-won responded, "Really? I don't even make guacamole myself at home."
Baek Jong-wonSUNMI responded, "Yeah, I like to cook. When I used to live in a dorm with the members of Wonder Girls, I was the main cook."

She continued, "I also used to bake them a cake on their birthday. I used to make them all differently as well."

Later on when they arrived at the destination, SUNMI showed off her incredible chopping and cooking skills, backing up her earlier statement in the car. 
SUNMI(Credit= SBS Delicious Rendezvous)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.