[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Drops 'Ice Cream' MV; Talks About Collaborating with Selena Gomez

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has shared thoughts on the group's collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez for the new single 'Ice Cream'.On August 28, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment shared the members' list of Q&A in celebration of 'Ice Cream' release.A: This song has finally been released after a long time. The release feels extra special as it features Selena Gomez. We are so happy to be able to meet our fans again with and exciting and bright song.A: We all are fans of Selena Gomez. Although we weren't able to meet her in person and work with her, we can feel her charm as we communicated with her several times. She is a very cool person as she can share opinions straightforwardly and modestly. We are very satisfied with the outcome as we shared musical synergy with her.A: When we first heard the melody, we instantly felt like we could actually taste the sweetness of the song. The song can chill people who are facing the sweltering heat of late summer. We hope the good vibes and excitement we felt will be delivered to everyone who listens to the song.A: It's always fun to try new things. We tried to express a refreshing and lovely charm through 'Ice Cream', contrary to our pre-released single 'How You Like That' in June.A: The pastel-toned props and cute set will remind you of a sweet ice cream. The colorful costumes and bright stylings go well with the music as well. Our opinions were also reflected in the overall production of the music video.A: Thank you for all the fans all over the world. We are looking forward to singing 'Ice Cream' on stage with Selena Gomez on the day we can finally meet you in person. We will be greeting you very soon, so until then, please stay healthy and happy as you listen to 'Ice Cream'.You can watch 'Ice Cream' music video below.