[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han Shares He Struggled Hard Due to Malicious Comments During 'Produce X 101'

Kim Yo Han of disbanded K-pop project boy group X1 shared how much he struggled due to malicious comments during his appearance on 'Produce X 101'.On August 26 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Kim Yo Han made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Yo Han talked about unexpectedly jumping into the entertainment industry.Kim Yo Han said, "I wasn't ready to make debut when I joined 'Produce X 101'. I only had started training three months prior to the show."He continued, "But I had gained so much attention through the show, and as much as I was receiving love, a lot of hate comments and rumors were thrown at me at the same time."The K-pop star went on, "At some point, I began to feel afraid of walking around outside. I was too scared that people would say something bad about me."He added, "There was a time when hate comments and rumors gave me extreme anxiety. I tried my best to get over it by keep telling myself that it was okay. I really had to try hard."Last year, Kim Yo Han joined Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' as one of the contestants.At the end of the show, Kim Yo Han and other top 10 contestants with the most votes from "the national producers" made debut as K-pop boy group X1 on August 27.However, as a vote rigging controversy surrounded the show, X1 unfortunately disbanded in the beginning of this year.Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han is planned to make his second debut as a member of new K-pop boy group WEi soon.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Mnet Produce X 101)(SBS Star)