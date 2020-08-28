[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About His Long Hair for a New Role

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol talked about the experience of growing out his hair for his upcoming film.Recently, fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Korea revealed photos of Ryu Jun Yeol from their recent photo shoot.During his interview after the photo shoot, Ryu Jun Yeol shared thoughts on his long-haired look for his upcoming movie 'Ailen' (working title).Ryu Jun Yeol said, "This is the first time I've grown out my hair this long. This must be the longest it's been in my life. The process has been a bit harder than I thought it would be."He continued, "A lot of women say, 'If you cut your hair into a bob, then it's hard to grow it out again.' I think I understand what that means. It's really hard to style my hair. I think I need endurance right now."The actor added, "I had long hair in the film 'A Taxi Driver' as well, but I wore a wig as I was doing a lot of different projects at the time. I wanted to grow out my hair this time, because it's the most natural when you're filming with your own hair. It also helps me to immerse myself in my role."Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol and actor Kim Woo Bin's 'Ailen' is expected to hit the theaters in the summer of 2021.(Credit= Cosmopolitan Korea)(SBS Star)