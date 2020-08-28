뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Always Chooses His Next Role that Pays Him the Most?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Always Chooses His Next Role that Pays Him the Most?

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Always Chooses His Next Role that Pays Him the Most?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.28 11:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Always Chooses His Next Role that Pays Him the Most?
Actor Song Joong Ki shared that he always chooses his next role that pays him the most.

Recently, the cast of an upcoming movie 'Space Sweepers' sat down for an interview.

During the interview, the cast was asked what their main consideration is when it comes to choosing their next role.

They were asked whether it was the director, story, pay or fans' wish.

To this, Song Joong Ki laughingly answered, "Even if I die the next day, I would go for the one with the highest pay." 

As Song Joong Ki said this without any hesitation, the interviewer as well as the cast burst into laughter.
Song Joong Ki'Space Sweepers' is a science fiction movie, which will depict a journey of astronauts visiting multiple planets out of the Solar System.

As no space movies were made in Korea so far, this movie will be the very first one to be made in the country.

It has been said that a Hong Kong-based media company Huayi Tencent Entertainment recently invested 5 million won (approximately 4.2 million dollars) to this movie.

'Space Sweepers' will be directed by Cho Seong-hee, who directed hit movies such as 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012), 'Phantom Detective' (2016), and more.
Song Joong KiThe movie was originally scheduled to be released next month, but it has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 concern.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.