[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Always Chooses His Next Role that Pays Him the Most?

Actor Song Joong Ki shared that he always chooses his next role that pays him the most.Recently, the cast of an upcoming movie 'Space Sweepers' sat down for an interview.During the interview, the cast was asked what their main consideration is when it comes to choosing their next role.They were asked whether it was the director, story, pay or fans' wish.To this, Song Joong Ki laughingly answered, "Even if I die the next day, I would go for the one with the highest pay."As Song Joong Ki said this without any hesitation, the interviewer as well as the cast burst into laughter.'Space Sweepers' is a science fiction movie, which will depict a journey of astronauts visiting multiple planets out of the Solar System.As no space movies were made in Korea so far, this movie will be the very first one to be made in the country.It has been said that a Hong Kong-based media company Huayi Tencent Entertainment recently invested 5 million won (approximately 4.2 million dollars) to this movie.'Space Sweepers' will be directed by Cho Seong-hee, who directed hit movies such as 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012), 'Phantom Detective' (2016), and more.The movie was originally scheduled to be released next month, but it has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 concern.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)