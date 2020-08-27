뉴스
[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Park Hyun-joon Gains Attention for His Strong Resemblance to Lee Joon Gi
[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Park Hyun-joon Gains Attention for His Strong Resemblance to Lee Joon Gi

Lee Narin

Rookie actor Park Hyun-joon has caught the eye of many with how similar he looks to actor Lee Joon Gi. 

Recently, Lee Joon Gi-led tvN's drama 'The Flower of Evil' aired an episode where it shows an incident that took place 18 years in the past. 

In this scene, Lee Joon Gi's younger self was shown, which was played by Park Hyun-joon.
Lee Joon GiFollowing the broadcast, a lot of people commented on the similarities between Lee Joon Gi and Park Hyun-joon in terms of their looks. 

They all stated Lee Joon Gi and Park Hyun-joon showed a surprisingly strong resemblance to each other. 

They said, "Where did you seriously find younger Lee Joon Gi?", "Isn't that just Lee Joon Gi himself 18 years ago?", "Are they related in any way?" and so on. 

In one recent interview, Park Hyun Joon actually revealed that his name once was most-searched word on NAVER (Korea's biggest search engine) when he was in elementary school, because of his similar look to Lee Joon Gi. 
Lee Joon GiMeanwhile, Lee Joon Gi and Park Hyun-joon's 'The Flower of Evil' airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50PM KST. 

(Credit= tvN The Flower of Evil) 

(SBS Star)   
