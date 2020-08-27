뉴스
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases a Statement Regarding BTS' Upcoming Concert
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared further details regarding the group's upcoming online/offline concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.

On August 27, Big Hit Entertainment made an official statement on BTS' official fan community on Weverse, stating that they would have to monitor the current situation before coming up with decisions for the concert.
BTSThe agency's full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Big Hit Entertainment.

This is to inform you on the detailed schedule announcement regarding the 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' performance.

Big Hit is making every effort to prepare for the 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E', which will take place on October 10 and 11.

However, due to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 group infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, we are carefully reviewing the details regarding the offline (in-person) component once again.

We will closely examine the spread of the infection and the government regulations, and thoroughly prepare for a safe performance.

We will inform you of the details of the concert once the current massive outbreak has calmed down.

A separate announcement will be provided regarding the online streaming.

Everyone's health and safety are our top priority as we continue to prepare our concert, to ensure that our artists and audiences can enjoy the performances in the safest environment possible.

Thank you.
BTSBTSEarlier today, South Korean health authorities reported 441 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily tally since March 7.

The country has now seen 14 days in a row of new cases in the triple digits.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
