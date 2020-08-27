[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares He Went on a Diet for His Model Role

Actor Park Bo Gum revealed that he went on a diet for his role in the upcoming drama.On August 26, tvN's drama 'Record of Youth' (literal translation) uploaded a video of Park Bo Gum during a break from shooting.'Record of Youth' is a story about youngsters trying to achieve their dream and love.In the drama, Park Bo Gum will play the character named 'Sa Hye-jun', an aspiring model and actor who juggles idealism with the reality of everyday life.The video showed Park Bo Gum in different stylish clothes as model 'Sa Hye-jun'.Park Bo Gum immediately caught the attention with his amazing looks with those clothes.But what also caught the eye of everyone was his thinner body and sharper jawline.Then, Park Go Bum said, "The hardest thing about playing the role of a model was that I had to watch what I ate. It was hard going on a diet."He laughed and added, "This is a secret, but I ate things when nobody was watching me."(Credit= tvN Record of Youth)(SBS Star)