[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares What Sort of Person He Wants to Be
Lee Narin

Actor Park Seo Jun revealed what sort of person he wants everyone to see him as. 

Recently, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea shared Park Seo Jun's cover photos for the magazine's September issue. 

The photos showed Park Seo Jun posing in stylish colorful fall clothes that highlight his perfect body proportions. 
Park Seo JunAfter the photo shoot, Park Seo Jun sat down for a short interview with the magazine. 

During the interview, Park Seo Jun mentioned receiving immense love from a great number of people around the world. 

Park Seo Jun said, "As I act in more films and dramas, lots more people started to give me love." 

He continued, "I really would like to return my love to them. I'm going to do it somehow." 

He added, "It's my dream to become the kind of person who can give everybody the positive energy and influence. I would like everyone to see me like that." 
Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun made debut with a music video 'I Remember' in 2011, then gradually built his acting career since then. 

His projects include 'Dream High 2' (2012), 'She Was Pretty' (2015), 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016), 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?' (2018), 'Itaewon Class' (2020) and more.

(Credit= Harper's BAZAAR Korea) 

(SBS Star)    
