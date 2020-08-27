[SBS Star] SBS Drama 'Do You Like Brahms?' Unveils Star-studded OST Lineup

Top K-pop artists have been confirmed to sing the original soundtrack (OST) for SBS' new drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'.On August 27, the production team of SBS' upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama 'Do You Like Brahms?' announced the singer lineup for the drama's OST.For 'Do You Like Brahms?', singers Taeyeon of Girls' Generation, CHEN of EXO, Heize, 10cm, Punch, and K-pop boy group g.o.d will each sing a track to make the drama even better.'Do You Like Brahms?' is about a group of professional classical musicians in their late 20s struggling with their dreams and love.Led by actress Park Eun Bin and actor Kim Min Jae, the drama is slated to air its first episode on August 31.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Stone Music Entertainment, Yam Yam Entertainment, SBS)(SBS Star)