[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Announces Postponement of His Wedding
Published 2020.08.27 13:54
MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! has announced that he will be postponing his wedding due to COVID-19 concerns.

On August 27, MAX Changmin's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that he has decided to postpone his wedding ceremony that was originally planned to take place on September 5.
MAX ChangminSM Entertainment stated, "Due to concerns over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, MAX Changmin has postponed his wedding. He is planning to decided on a new date following discussions with his and his fiancée's family."
MAX ChangminBack in June, MAX Changmin announced his marriage plan with his non-celebrity girlfriend through a handwritten letter to fans.

Many South Korean celebrities including MAX Changmin, actress Kang So-ra, actor Ryu Deok Hwan, and more has either postponed or cancelled their scheduled wedding ceremony due to the ongoing concerns over the future spread of COVID-19.
MAX Changmin(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
