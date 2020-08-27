[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Comments on How She Feels When She Hears People Say She Is Pretty

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how she honestly feels when she hears people say she is pretty.On August 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Yoona's interview was shown.During the interview, the interviewer mentioned Yoona ranking #1 as the most beautiful person in Asia on many recent polls.As soon as Yoona heard this, she laughed and commented, "I really hope I keep myself at the top for long."With a smile, Yoona added, "I'll do my best to maintain my rank for as long as possible."Then, the interviewer said, "You must hear 'You are so pretty.' very often. How do you feel when people call you pretty?"Yoona answered, "It gives me the thrills every time I hear it; it always makes me happy."Meanwhile, Yoona is gearing up for her small screen comeback with a drama 'Hush' (working title).(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)