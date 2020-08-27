[SBS Star] HyunA Shares DAWN Lives Right Below Her Apartment, but Still Misses Him Every Day

K-pop artist HyunA expressed great love for her boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.On August 26 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', HyunA made a guest appearance.During the talk, HyunA mentioned her 4-year boyfriend DAWN who she has been dating since 2016.HyunA said, "DAWN actually lives right below me. I'm really happy about living close to him. We see each other every day, but I'm still always missing him."She continued, "He is a very sweet guy. He wrote me a letter and placed it in my refrigerator while I was away abroad for work."She went on, "When I found and read the letter after returning home, I felt genuinely touched. I cried so much on that day."Following that, HyunA carried on talking about how thoughtful and caring DAWN is.She said, "There was this one time when DAWN and I were having a deep conversation. He would respond to my words, but seemed almost like he was asleep."She added, "I got super upset, and yelled at him. But it turned out he had narcolepsy, and he was trying his best to stay awake until I finished talking. I felt terrible afterwards."Back in 2018, HyunA and DAWN made their relationship public; revealing that they had been together for two years.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)