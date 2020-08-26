뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Jealous of BoA After Seeing All Her 'Only One' Dance Partners
Lee Narin

K-pop artist BoA made a great number of K-pop fans jealous.

Recently, a compilation video of BoA's 'Only One' performances was uploaded online.
BoAFor her 'Only One' (2012) performances, BoA danced with a male dancer partner.

She danced with many members of K-pop boy groups at that time.

That included U-KNOW Yunho of TVXQ!, EunHyuk of Super Junior, TAEMIN of SHINee, SEHUN of EXO, LUHAN of former EXO and MINHYUN of NU'EST.

They all were not only known to be the best dancers of their groups, but also the handsome ones.
BoAAs BoA got to dance with all of these incredible guys, lots of K-pop fans shared their jealousy in the comment section below.

They left comments such as, "Oh man, I'm unbelievably jealous of her right now.", "I wish I could be her in 2012!", "I've never been more jealous of someone in my life!" and so on.
 

(Credit= 'DareDB KPop Classic' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
