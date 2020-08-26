[SBS Star] Yuri May Be Joining a Historical Drama that Jung il Woo Is Currently in Talks for

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yuri is considering her offer to join 'Bossam - Stealing Fate' (literal title).On August 26, news outlet SPOTV News reported that Yuri had been cast in an upcoming historical drama 'Bossam - Stealing Fate'.'Bossam - Stealing Fate' is about a story of a kidnapper who accidentally kidnaps the princess.According to the report, Yuri will be playing the role of the princess.It was previously reported that actor Jung il Woo was in talks to lead the drama as the kidnapper.In response to the report, however, Yuri's management agency SM Entertainment said, "We are still considering the offer for 'Bossam - Stealing Fate' at the moment."The agency continued, "It still hasn't been decided whether Yuri will definitely join the drama yet, but it is highly likely to happen."If Yuri decides to join the drama, it will mark her first-ever historical drama to act in.It is still undecided which broadcasting station will air the drama, but it is currently scheduled to begin broadcasting in the first half of next year.(Credit= 'yulyulk' 'jilwww' Instagram)(SBS Star)