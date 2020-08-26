[SBS Star] Joo Won Tears Up While Talking About His Good Times Working with Kim Hee Seon

On August 25, Joo Won and Kim Hee Seon attended an online press conference for their upcoming drama 'Alice'.
During the press conference, the cast was asked the reason why people should watch 'Alice'.
Without hesitation, Joo Won said, "They have to watch it to see Kim Hee Seon. She surprised me with her amazing acting skills as well as incredible personality."
He continued, "I couldn't be with Kim Hee Seon on the last day of our shooting. I almost cried on that day on my way home because of that."
He went on, "It still makes me tear up thinking back to that time.", then his eyes suddenly started tearing up.
As soon as Kim Hee Seon saw tears in his eyes, she choked up a little as well and commented, "Hey, why are you crying? Don't cry."
Joo Won once again said, "I would like everyone to see this side of Kim Hee Seon. She's such a warm-hearted person."
주원 제작발표회 中 눈물..��— SBS (@SBSNOW) August 26, 2020
여신님에겐 정말 진심 + 애교는 덤..��
SBS 금토드라마 앨리스(Alice)
☞ 8월 28일 금요일 밤 10시 첫방송#SBS금토드라마 #앨리스 #Alice#앨리스제작발표회 #주원 #김희선 pic.twitter.com/AfFixsbv3D
Meanwhile, the first episode of SBS' new drama 'Alice' is scheduled to air on August 28.
(Credit= SBS funE, 'SBS NOW' Twitter)
(SBS Star)