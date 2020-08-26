뉴스
[SBS Star] Joo Won Tears Up While Talking About His Good Times Working with Kim Hee Seon
Lee Narin

Actor Joo Won cried while talking about how great it was to work with actress Kim Hee Seon. 

On August 25, Joo Won and Kim Hee Seon attended an online press conference for their upcoming drama 'Alice'. 
Joo WonDuring the press conference, the cast was asked the reason why people should watch 'Alice'. 

Without hesitation, Joo Won said, "They have to watch it to see Kim Hee Seon. She surprised me with her amazing acting skills as well as incredible personality." 

He continued, "I couldn't be with Kim Hee Seon on the last day of our shooting. I almost cried on that day on my way home because of that." 

He went on, "It still makes me tear up thinking back to that time.", then his eyes suddenly started tearing up. 
Joo WonAs soon as Kim Hee Seon saw tears in his eyes, she choked up a little as well and commented, "Hey, why are you crying? Don't cry."

Joo Won once again said, "I would like everyone to see this side of Kim Hee Seon. She's such a warm-hearted person." 
 
Meanwhile, the first episode of SBS' new drama 'Alice' is scheduled to air on August 28. 

(Credit= SBS funE, 'SBS NOW' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
