[SBS Star] ARMYs Send a Truck to Big Hit Ent. Demanding Better Treatments for JIN
SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.26 14:27
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS sent a protest truck to the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment, asking for better and fair treatments for JIN.

Recently, a protest truck was spotted near Big Hit Entertainment headquarters in Seoul.
JINThe LED screen on the truck showed messages from fans, saying, "We want our request to be heard as fans of Kim Seokjin (JIN's real name) to give him opportunities to utilize his talents properly."
JINThis was a reaction from fans for BTS' newly-released single 'Dynamite', as JIN barely has parts in the song and in the music video.
BTSAccording to fans, many ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) are not happy with JIN's line distribution and screen time in the music video, as they felt that both were way shorter than the ones for the other members of BTS.

ARMYs also trended hashtags such as '#BigHitLetJinShine', '#BigHitBeFairtoJin', '#BTSis7', to show their support for the protest.
JIN(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
