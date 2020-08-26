[SBS Star] Fans Are in Total Confusion After Figuring Out Which Girls' Generation Member This Is

Many fans are confused after discovering which member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is in a photo that went around online.Recently, one photo of Girls' Generation was uploaded online.It was a photo of this member drinking a bottle of water with sunglasses on.The uploader asked everyone, "Can you all guess which member of Girls' Generation it is in this photo?"Many assumed the photo was Yuri, but the answer made them completely surprised.The girl who looked so much like Yuri turned out to be Seohyun.They left comments such as, "I thought that was Yuri for sure!", "No way! I can't believe it!", "No Yuri?? What??!!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)