뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Kang Ha Neul in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Kang Ha Neul in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Kang Ha Neul in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.26 11:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Kang Ha Neul in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together
Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Kang Ha Neul may be starring in a new drama together. 

On August 25, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha Neul confirmed to join an upcoming drama 'Pyeong-gang, My Heart Is Torn' (literal title). 
Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha Neul'Pyeong-gang, My Heart Is Torn' will tell the tragic love story between Princess Pyeong-gang and On-dal who makes foolish sacrifices for her. 

Son Ye-jin has reportedly been cast as Princess Pyeong-gang, and Kang Ha Neul as On-dal. 
Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha NeulFollowing the release of this report, fans went wild, wanting to check out the two top stars' chemistry. 

However, both Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha Neul's agency shared that the final decision had not been made yet. 

They said, "While it is true that they were offered the role in 'Pyeong-gang, My Heart Is Torn', they are still considering whether to join the drama at the moment." 
Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha NeulMeanwhile, the drama is planned to be broadcast next year. 

(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.