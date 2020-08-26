[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Kang Ha Neul in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together

Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Kang Ha Neul may be starring in a new drama together.On August 25, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha Neul confirmed to join an upcoming drama 'Pyeong-gang, My Heart Is Torn' (literal title).'Pyeong-gang, My Heart Is Torn' will tell the tragic love story between Princess Pyeong-gang and On-dal who makes foolish sacrifices for her.Son Ye-jin has reportedly been cast as Princess Pyeong-gang, and Kang Ha Neul as On-dal.Following the release of this report, fans went wild, wanting to check out the two top stars' chemistry.However, both Son Ye-jin and Kang Ha Neul's agency shared that the final decision had not been made yet.They said, "While it is true that they were offered the role in 'Pyeong-gang, My Heart Is Torn', they are still considering whether to join the drama at the moment."Meanwhile, the drama is planned to be broadcast next year.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)