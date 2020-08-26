[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Actually Had Stage Name Options Before Debut?

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' stage name options before his debut are garnering attention online.During his past guest appearance on JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', JUNGKOOK revealed that he was originally going to make his debut with a stage name instead of his real name, Jeon Jungkook.The first potential option was 'Seagull', as JUNGKOOK is from Busan, and the official bird of the city is the seagull.JUNGKOOK also considered using 'Tattoo' or 'Ian' as his stage names, but he ended up not using neither of them.Upon watching the past clip of JUNGKOOK, fans commented, "Thank God! Imagine our JUNGKOOK making debut as Seagull. Can't even.", "This is hilarious.", "Well, Ian kind of suits him though.", and more.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)