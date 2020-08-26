뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Actually Had Stage Name Options Before Debut?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Actually Had Stage Name Options Before Debut?

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Actually Had Stage Name Options Before Debut?

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.26 10:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Actually Had Stage Name Options Before Debut?
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' stage name options before his debut are garnering attention online.

During his past guest appearance on JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', JUNGKOOK revealed that he was originally going to make his debut with a stage name instead of his real name, Jeon Jungkook.
JUNGKOOKThe first potential option was 'Seagull', as JUNGKOOK is from Busan, and the official bird of the city is the seagull.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK also considered using 'Tattoo' or 'Ian' as his stage names, but he ended up not using neither of them.
JUNGKOOKUpon watching the past clip of JUNGKOOK, fans commented, "Thank God! Imagine our JUNGKOOK making debut as Seagull. Can't even.", "This is hilarious.", "Well, Ian kind of suits him though.", and more.
JUNGKOOK(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.