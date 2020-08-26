[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shares that She Is a Big Fan of EXO KAI

German Model Stefanie Michova shared that she is a huge fan of K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI.On August 22 episode of tvN's 'On & Off', Stefanie Michova revealed that she is the biggest fan of KAI.While driving her car, Stefanie Michova played some cheerful K-pop music.As she lightly danced to the songs, one filming staff asked which K-pop group she liked the most.With a bright smile, Stefanie Michova answered, "I really like EXO, especially KAI."She continued, "He is such a great dancer and singer. He's so good-looking as well."Then suddenly, as if Stefanie Michova felt like she had said something she should not have said, she quickly commented, "I mean, my boyfriend Beenzino's music's great, too."She awkwardly laughed and went on, "Beenzino also has a nice voice.", making the filming staff burst out laughing.(Credit= 'stefaniemichova' Instagram, tvN On & Off, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)