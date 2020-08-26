뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shares that She Is a Big Fan of EXO KAI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shares that She Is a Big Fan of EXO KAI

[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shares that She Is a Big Fan of EXO KAI

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.26 09:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shares that She Is a Big Fan of EXO KAI
German Model Stefanie Michova shared that she is a huge fan of K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI. 

On August 22 episode of tvN's 'On & Off', Stefanie Michova revealed that she is the biggest fan of KAI. 
Stefanie MichovaWhile driving her car, Stefanie Michova played some cheerful K-pop music. 

As she lightly danced to the songs, one filming staff asked which K-pop group she liked the most. 

With a bright smile, Stefanie Michova answered, "I really like EXO, especially KAI." 

She continued, "He is such a great dancer and singer. He's so good-looking as well." 
Stefanie MichovaThen suddenly, as if Stefanie Michova felt like she had said something she should not have said, she quickly commented, "I mean, my boyfriend Beenzino's music's great, too." 

She awkwardly laughed and went on, "Beenzino also has a nice voice.", making the filming staff burst out laughing. 
Stefanie Michova(Credit= 'stefaniemichova' Instagram, tvN On & Off, SM Entertainment)  

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.