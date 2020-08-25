[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares How Close He Has Become to Ko Kyoung Pyo·Beenzino·TAEYANG·DAESUNG

Actor Joo Won revealed that he has become very close to actor Ko Kyoung Pyo, hip-hop artist Beenzino, K-pop boy group BIGBANG's members TAEYANG and DAESUNG.On August 25 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Joo Won made a guest appearance.During the talk, Joo Won mentioned being in the military with some other celebrities.Joo Won said, "I was lucky enough to perform with Ko Kyoung Pyo, Beenzino, TAEYANG and DAESUNG in the military."He continued, "We became really close, and are still in touch with each other even though we are all out of the military."The actor went on, "We have a group chat where it is active like five days a week."He added, "We really would like to meet up with each other, but we're waiting for this whole COVID-19 situation to get better first."Meanwhile, Joo Won is making his long-awaited comeback with SBS' drama 'Alice' this Friday.(Credit= '1077power' 'kopular' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)