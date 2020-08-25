뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares How Close He Has Become to Ko Kyoung Pyo·Beenzino·TAEYANG·DAESUNG
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares How Close He Has Become to Ko Kyoung Pyo·Beenzino·TAEYANG·DAESUNG

[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares How Close He Has Become to Ko Kyoung Pyo·Beenzino·TAEYANG·DAESUNG

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.25 17:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares How Close He Has Become to Ko Kyoung Pyo·Beenzino·TAEYANG·DAESUNG
Actor Joo Won revealed that he has become very close to actor Ko Kyoung Pyo, hip-hop artist Beenzino, K-pop boy group BIGBANG's members TAEYANG and DAESUNG. 

On August 25 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Joo Won made a guest appearance. 
Joo WonDuring the talk, Joo Won mentioned being in the military with some other celebrities.

Joo Won said, "I was lucky enough to perform with Ko Kyoung Pyo, Beenzino, TAEYANG and DAESUNG in the military." 

He continued, "We became really close, and are still in touch with each other even though we are all out of the military."

The actor went on, "We have a group chat where it is active like five days a week." 

He added, "We really would like to meet up with each other, but we're waiting for this whole COVID-19 situation to get better first." 
Joo WonMeanwhile, Joo Won is making his long-awaited comeback with SBS' drama 'Alice' this Friday. 

(Credit= '1077power' 'kopular' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.