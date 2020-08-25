[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Sensibly Saves a Girl in an Elevator

One girl thanked K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee for saving her in an elevator.Recently, one girl shared a post about Hwang Kwang Hee online.In the post, the girl said, "Kwang Hee really touched my heart once. Let me tell all of you a story about Kwang Hee."She continued, "This was when I went to a department store. I happened to get in the same elevator as Kwang Hee and someone who seemed like his stylist."She went on, "We were the last ones to get in, but I was the very last one. As I got on, the alarm went off indicating that it was overloaded."Then, the girl revealed that she was pretty heavy and big at that time.She said, "It really embarrassed me, because everyone turned around to look at me."She carried on, "So, I was going to get off the elevator. Then, I noticed Kwang Hee quickly taking a look around."She added, "After that, he grabbed the stylist's arm and walked out of the elevator while saying, 'Oh, is it because of our lunch? We must have eaten a lot.' I really would like to thank him for that."(Credit= 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram)(SBS Star)