[SBS Star] BTS Drama's Cast & Staff Are Reportedly Asked to Sign Secrecy Agreement

It seems like everything about the K-pop boy group BTS-inspired drama will remain confidential until its official release.According to Ilgan Sports' exclusive report on August 25, all cast and staff members of the upcoming BTS universe drama 'Blue Sky' recently completed their first script reading.On this day, all actors and actresses, their management representatives, as well as the drama's staff members were reportedly asked to sign a secrecy agreement.The agreement includes the cast lineup, and the scripts are reportedly all watermarked with the names of the cast and staff members and were handed directly to the person.According to one insider, they have been warned of facing serious penalty if they violate the signed agreement.The filming for 'Blue Sky' was originally scheduled to begin soon, but the plan will likely be delayd due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Seoul metropolitan region.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)