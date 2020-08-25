뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Drama's Cast & Staff Are Reportedly Asked to Sign Secrecy Agreement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS Drama's Cast & Staff Are Reportedly Asked to Sign Secrecy Agreement

[SBS Star] BTS Drama's Cast & Staff Are Reportedly Asked to Sign Secrecy Agreement

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.25 15:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Dramas Cast & Staff Are Reportedly Asked to Sign Secrecy Agreement
It seems like everything about the K-pop boy group BTS-inspired drama will remain confidential until its official release.

According to Ilgan Sports' exclusive report on August 25, all cast and staff members of the upcoming BTS universe drama 'Blue Sky' recently completed their first script reading.
BTSOn this day, all actors and actresses, their management representatives, as well as the drama's staff members were reportedly asked to sign a secrecy agreement.

The agreement includes the cast lineup, and the scripts are reportedly all watermarked with the names of the cast and staff members and were handed directly to the person.
BTSAccording to one insider, they have been warned of facing serious penalty if they violate the signed agreement.

The filming for 'Blue Sky' was originally scheduled to begin soon, but the plan will likely be delayd due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Seoul metropolitan region.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.