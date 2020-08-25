[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Accidentally Throws a Water Bottle to a Fan During a Concert

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member DK was spotted accidentally chucking a water bottle to a fan during a concert.Recently, one past video of DK started going around online.It was a video from SEVENTEEN's concert 'Ode to You' last year.In the video, DK was running around the stage full of excitement during 'VERY NICE' performance.As he went around, he splashed water towards the audience.While doing so, he accidentally threw a water bottle to one fan.His eyes widened in surprise, then he immediately ran to the fan and kneeled down.DK continuously apologized, and even brought his close fellow member JEONGHAN to the fan and apologized together.The fan later revealed that she was fine through social media, and DK's adorable apology made many fans smile ear to ear.(Credit= 'PINK CARROT' YouTube)(SBS Star)