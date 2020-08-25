뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Accidentally Throws a Water Bottle to a Fan During a Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Accidentally Throws a Water Bottle to a Fan During a Concert

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Accidentally Throws a Water Bottle to a Fan During a Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.25 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Accidentally Throws a Water Bottle to a Fan During a Concert
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member DK was spotted accidentally chucking a water bottle to a fan during a concert. 

Recently, one past video of DK started going around online. 

It was a video from SEVENTEEN's concert 'Ode to You' last year. 
DKIn the video, DK was running around the stage full of excitement during 'VERY NICE' performance. 

As he went around, he splashed water towards the audience. 

While doing so, he accidentally threw a water bottle to one fan. 

His eyes widened in surprise, then he immediately ran to the fan and kneeled down. 
DKDK continuously apologized, and even brought his close fellow member JEONGHAN to the fan and apologized together. 

The fan later revealed that she was fine through social media, and DK's adorable apology made many fans smile ear to ear. 
 

(Credit= 'PINK CARROT' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.