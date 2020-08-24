뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Is Joining BLACKPINK JISOO & Kim Hye Yoon's Drama?
Lee Narin

Actor Jung Hae In is in talks to join K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO and actress Kim Hye Yoon's new drama. 

On August 24, news outlet Sports Seoul reported that Jung Hae In has confirmed to join an upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' (working title). 
Jung Hae In'Snowdrop' is a drama which JISOO and Kim Hye Yoon recently confirmed to star in. 

When it was reported that JISOO was going to play the leading role, the report immediately took the Internet by storm. 

It was because 'Snowdrop' will be her very first acting project since her debut. 
Kim Hye Yoon and JISOOFollowing the news, Jung Hae In's management agency clarified that the decision was not made yet. 

The agency stated, "While it is true that Jung Hae In was offered a role in 'Snowdrop', he has not decided to join the drama yet; it is still being considered at the moment." 
Jung Hae In'Snowdrop' is going to be directed by director Jo Hyun-tak and scriptwriter Yoo Hyun-mi, who previously worked together on 2018's mega-hit drama 'Sky Castle'. 

(Credit= 'holyhaein' 'hye_yoon1110' 'sooyaaa__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
