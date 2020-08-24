뉴스
[SBS Star] Seo Ji Hoon's Agency Responds to the Report About the Actor Starring in BTS Drama
[SBS Star] Seo Ji Hoon's Agency Responds to the Report About the Actor Starring in BTS Drama

Published 2020.08.24 17:09 View Count
Actor Seo Ji Hoon's agency has officially denied the report of the actor starring in the upcoming drama about K-pop boy group BTS.

On August 24, it was reported that Seo Ji Hoon has been cast in the upcoming drama 'Blue Sky', playing one of the group's members.
Seo Ji Hoon's Agency Responds to the Report About the Actor Starring in BTS DramaIn response to the report, Seo Ji Hoon's management agency Management Koo released an official statement revealing that they have never received an offer from the drama's production team.

Management Koo stated, "We have never received an offer for this drama. Nothing has been confirmed for Seo Ji Hoon's next project."

The agency added, "This is the first time we have even heard about the drama. We haven't received any scripts with the same title either."
Seo Ji Hoon's Agency Responds to the Report About the Actor Starring in BTS DramaSeo Ji Hoon's Agency Responds to the Report About the Actor Starring in BTS Drama'Blue Sky' is a drama that will cover the story of BTS members from their school days to their debut.

Although the drama's general concept will be about BTS, more details and fictions will reportedly added on the drama.
Seo Ji Hoon's Agency Responds to the Report About the Actor Starring in BTS DramaBorn in 1997, Seo Ji Hoon made his debut in 2016 with tvN's hit drama series 'Signal'.

He also starred in more dramas including 'School 2017', 'Misty', 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency', and most recently 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me'.

(Credit= 'seojihoon_official' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
